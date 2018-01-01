Time tracking and invoicing tool for freelancers

Founded by a freelancer

I'm a freelancer and for a long time I needed a tool that integrated invoicing and time tracking in one. So I created Trackly.

I added a lot of features I couldn't find in existing tools on the market such as seeing your earnings directly when tracked and automatic invoicing.



First version of the platform was released in January 2018, and I'm always looking for feedback and ways to improve it. If you have any please hit me up on Twitter (@tommy_jepsen). I would appreciate it.