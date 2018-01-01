Time tracking and invoicing tool for freelancers

Automate your invoices with your times tracked and spend more time
on stuff you care about.
Track your time in your browser and let the timer run while you work. When work is done you can see how much money you have earned and how much time you have spent.
Simply filter and sort between your trackings to export an overview report, or create and export your own invoices.
Create multiple projects with different specifications and track your tasks individually to each project.
Free
$0 monthly
- Unlimited trackings
- 1 project
- 1 invoice
Almost all-in
$9 monthly
- Unlimited trackings
- 3 projects
- 12 invoices
All-in
$19 monthly
- Unlimited trackings
- Unlimited projects
- Unlimited invoices
I'm a freelancer and for a long time I needed a tool that integrated invoicing and time tracking in one.
So I created Trackly.
I added a lot of features I couldn't find in existing tools on the market such as seeing your earnings directly when tracked and automatic invoicing.
First version of the platform was released in January 2018, and I'm always looking for feedback and ways to improve it. If you have any please hit me up on Twitter (@tommy_jepsen). I would appreciate it.
Tommy Jepsen
Freelancer: tommyjepsen.com
